ENEC signs MoU with ORLEN Synthos Green Energy to advance Small Modular Reactors

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 11th September, 2023 (WAM) – The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and ORLEN Synthos Green Energy (OSGE) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the decarbonisation of the Polish and European power sector and industry, by looking into opportunities to invest in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

ENEC’s expertise, through building and operating the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, is supporting the growth of nuclear energy as a source of abundant clean electricity to tackle the dual challenges of energy security and climate change.

The MoU aims to provide both parties with an enabling framework for developing SMRs based on GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy’s BWRX-300 SMR technology in Poland and the United Kingdom, as well as within Central and Eastern Europe to create new clean energy capacity for meeting the growing demand for electricity. The framework agreement was signed by Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Managing Director & CEO, ENEC and Rafał Kasprów, CEO, ORLEN Synthos Green Energy, during the World Nuclear Symposium 2023 in London, U.K.

Nuclear energy is recognised by both the UAE and Poland as an essential clean energy resource in safeguarding the stability of the energy sector. OSGE seeks to build a nuclear organisation that can meet energy sector challenges, by the increased use of advanced nuclear technologies, such as fourth generation SMRs.

Al Hammadi said, “This MoU sets the stage for our plans to accelerate nuclear adoption globally and lend our expertise in advancing the clean energy transition towards achieving Net Zero. The development of the Barakah Plant in the UAE is a catalyst for innovation and R&D in new areas, including SMRs which, we are currently exploring as part of our future growth opportunities, alongside other next-generation technologies. Globally, there is an urgent need to ramp up nuclear capacity if we are to meet climate goals. We look forward to working with ORLEN Synthos Green Energy to support decarbonisation in Poland and other parts of Europe.”

ENEC and OSGE will work together to identify specific areas of mutual cooperation.

ENEC will share the experience learned from the development of the Barakah Plant, its experience in building operational readiness, and stakeholder management, including building commercial frameworks with technology vendors and other contractors.

"A partnership with ENEC marks another milestone for ORLEN Synthos Green Energy. I am very excited that our programme to deploy a fleet of BWRX-300 reactors in Poland, CEE and UK is now being supported by such an excellent partner. ENEC brings unique experience in building nuclear power plants in accordance with the highest nuclear industry safety and quality standards, delivering projects on time and on budget. Furthermore, I am pleased that ENEC recognises the development of SMR’s as important for the future of nuclear energy. I truly believe that thanks to this cooperation, we are taking a significant step forward in the development of SMR’s worldwide," said Rafał Kasprów.

Playing a significant role in the UAE’s clean energy transition, the Barakah Plant is now one unit away from full-fleet operations and realising ENEC’s commitment to accelerating decarbonization of the power sector by generating up to 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity demand. Barakah provides significant environmental benefits for the nation today, and for the next 60 years and beyond, and this will be showcased at COP28 in November, which will be held in Dubai, UAE. The first multi-unit operating Plant in the Arab World, Barakah already generates more than 80 percent of Abu Dhabi Emirate’s clean electricity, whilst preventing millions of tons of carbon emissions.

OSGE aims to play an important role in the deep decarbonization process that Poland is facing. The company wants to deploy the first SMR in the country before the end of the decade, with the next units ready in the 2030’s. OSGE as a partner of GE-Hitachi, has exclusive rights to deploy BWRX-300 technology in Poland. To successfully implement the strategy of building SMR’s in Poland, OSGE is collaborating with companies from Canada – Ontario Power Generation (OPG), and from the U.S. – Tennessee Authority Valley (TVA), both of whom have also selected BWRX-300 technology.

