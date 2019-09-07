ENEC to showcase economic, social and environmental benefits of nuclear energy at World Energy Congress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation,ENEC, will showcase the positive impact that nuclear energy has economically, socially and environmentally at the 24th edition of the World Energy Congress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation,ENEC, will showcase the positive impact that nuclear energy has economically, socially and environmentally at the 24th edition of the World Energy Congress. The event is being held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and ENEC will highlight the transformational potential of peaceful nuclear energy in diversifying global energy sources, supporting electrification efforts in parallel with decarbonising electricity to support sustainable development.

Taking place from September 9th to 12th at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre,ADNEC, the prestigious event will see the presence of more than 15,000 attendees from the UAE and abroad including 4,000 delegates and 66 ministers. The exhibition, taking place across a space of 35,000 square metres, will feature over 200 exhibitors, representing more than 150 countries altogether.

The importance of inspiring, nurturing and developing youth will be a major focus at the Congress. The event will highlight the critical role that youth play in becoming future energy pioneers of the nuclear energy industry and what more needs to be done to ensure the next generation is equipped with the right skills and knowledge.

ENEC, as the official Youth Sponsor of the Congress, will shed light on its key initiatives for development of young talent during the Youth Forum, which will take place on the second day of the event. These initiatives include ENEC’s Energy Pioneers Program as well as providing a wide range of scholarships, training and education programs for UAE Nationals, which include undergraduate, postgraduate and vocational courses spanning every aspect of the nuclear energy industry.

Eng. Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said: "The World Energy Congress is one of the most important international platforms for global energy industry to come together to discuss the opportunities and challenges at hand.

Now, more than ever, we recognize the impact of energy demand and production on our environment – we must come together to find clean, sustainable solutions. We are proud to be an official Host sponsor of the event and this highlights our commitment to representing the nuclear energy industry at this Congress and showcasing the critical benefits the sector is bringing to our nation, and the world in terms of long-term economic, social and environmental sustainability. We look forward to engaging with global energy experts and government representatives to highlight the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant as a credible example of successfully developing a nuclear energy program to provide electricity for 60 years ahead."

The economic benefits of nuclear energy and its role in creating a new local industry to supply the plant throughout its 60-year operational lifespan will be an important topic at the Congress. ENEC will highlight how more than 1,500 local companies have been awarded contracts worth roughly AED14bn ($3.8bn) to date for goods and services to the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

ENEC will also highlight the environmental benefits that nuclear energy will bring, as nuclear energy is the only widespread source of base load electricity that is almost carbon emissions free. Once operational all four units at Barakah will deliver clean, efficient and reliable electricity to meet 25 percent of the UAE’s energy needs, while preventing the release of up to 21 million tons of carbon emissions each year.

The World Energy Congress is one of the world’s most prestigious energy events that will highlight industry strategies on a global scale among key stakeholders and policy-makers. The event will provide participants a unique opportunity to learn about the latest developments within the energy sector, as well as hear about different approaches, challenges and solutions.