ENEC Wins Five Awards At The ICMG Global Enterprise And Digital Architecture Excellence Awards 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 28th August, 2023 (WAM) – The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) announced that the enterprise Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Department was awarded the top ranking across five different categories at the ICMG Architecture Awards 2022.

The awards were for ENEC’s project on Accelerating Nuclear Digital Transformation with Enterprise through a Connected View Approach. The project focused on improving the enterprise architecture practice and its digital acceleration journey including the use of artificial intelligence predictive maintenance, to improve equipment health and performance.


The Enterprise ICT team won five awards at the ICMG Architecture Awards 2022, across the following categories: Best Digital Strategy to Execution, Best Digital Architecture in Oil & Energy, Best Digital IT in Artificial Intelligence Enabled Solution, Best Digital Enterprise Management in Digital Architecture Methodology, and Best Enterprise Management in Enterprise Architecture.


The ICMG Architecture Awards are an internationally recognized standard of excellence with leading companies from more than 30 countries participating each year.


Playing a significant role in the UAE’s clean energy transition and driving innovation and R&D, the Barakah Plant is now one unit away from full-fleet operations and realizing ENEC’s commitment to generating up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity demand.

The first multi-unit operating Plant in the Arab World, Barakah already generates more than 80 percent of Abu Dhabi Emirate’s clean electricity. When fully operational, the Plant will prevent millions of tons of carbon emissions from being released annually - the leading cause of climate change.

