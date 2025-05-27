Enercap launches UAE-made advanced batteries, eyes European markets

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Enercap, a subsidiary of Apex Investment PSC, has officially commenced the production of fully UAE-manufactured advanced batteries designed for a wide range of critical sectors, including electric vehicles, urban power grids and data centres.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 2025 World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi, Ahmed Amer Omar, Managing Director of Apex Investment PSC and Enercap, confirmed that the company had recently signed a contract with 2PointZero and is currently in discussions with several European countries, including the United Kingdom and Italy, which have expressed interest in deploying these innovative batteries.

Omar noted that the batteries offer a significant advantage in operational frequency, being capable of charging and discharging up to four to five times per day, compared to conventional batteries which typically handle only one cycle. This capability supports vital infrastructure such as electricity networks across diverse locations.

He also announced that the company is developing the fully renewable-powered "Mawasem Park" project, located between Abu Dhabi and Al Samha. Enercap is currently testing its batteries with major firms such as G42 to enhance data centre resilience and sustainability. Omar stressed the central role of artificial intelligence in advancing this sector and reiterated that the product is 100 percent Emirati in conception, design and manufacture.

Bilal Sheikh, Chief Marketing Officer at Enercap, revealed that the company is showcasing a globally unique energy storage system at the event, considered one of the most advanced in the world and fully developed and manufactured within the UAE.

He explained that the system is the world’s first non-chemical battery technology, free from lithium, electrolytes or graphene. Instead, it operates on an electrostatic energy storage principle, allowing for ultra-fast charging and high operational efficiency. The batteries can recharge electric vehicles in under six minutes and have a lifespan of up to 40 years, coupled with a high safety rating that eliminates the risk of combustion.

Sheikh added that Enercap integrates artificial intelligence across its operational ecosystem, including its battery management systems, industrial data analytics, consumer behaviour insights, and applications in electric vehicles, grid energy return, renewable energy system management and carbon credit tracking.

He emphasised that AI has become integral to modern enterprise growth, both structurally and in its applications. Enercap uses AI to enhance manufacturing efficiency and to optimise battery usage among consumers for maximum energy efficiency.