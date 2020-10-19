Energy Hall at WETEX 2020 & DSS shows global pioneers’ innovations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) The Energy Hall at the 3D Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX, and the Dubai Solar Show, DSS, 2020, will show the latest solutions and innovations by 27 major national and international companies. These include infrastructure; automation; cables and valves; and other areas related to the generation, transmission, distribution and storage of energy and water.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, is organising the 22nd WETEX and the 5th DSS online this year. The two events enable companies to show their products in an innovative way through a 3D platform, tailored to each of their needs. They also enable them to hold meetings, and attend seminars and workshops, using the latest smart technologies.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX & DSS, said, "DEWA is organising the innovative, carbon-neutral WETEX and DSS under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the patronage of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA."

"The two exhibitions support sustainable development efforts in the UAE, which have resulted in policies, strategies and pioneering plans. These include the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021, which raised Dubai’s position as a global hub for green economy," he added.

The carbon-neutral WETEX and DSS is an important opportunity for officials, exhibitors, decision makers, visitors, students, investors and anyone focusing on energy, water, renewable energy, environment and sustainability.