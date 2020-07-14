UrduPoint.com
Energy, Infrastructure Key Drivers Of Economic Growth: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:45 PM

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic growth: Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure has underlined the necessity of rallying efforts and ensuring best utilistion of resources to drive economic growth and protect the gains secured by the State over the past years.

The minister made the remarks as he visited today the headquarters of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in Dubai, and the premises of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, and the Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport where he held staff meetings to review the challenges the post-coronavirus era abounds in.

"These challenges carry along immense prospects of growth for the UAE over the coming 50 years, a new chapter in the country's sustainable development drive where no efforts can be spared to develop the energy and infrastructure sectors in a way that copes with the rapid and multifaceted challenges facing the cities of the future," said the minister.

"Ensuring a brighter future for the energy and infrastructure sectors hinges on continued advanced rankings in the global competitiveness race, primarily in the Infrastructure and the Quality of Roads indices where securing an advanced position requires teamwork spirit, commitment to individual and corporate responsibilities and adopting an innovation-driven and knowledge -based approach toward besetting challenges," he added.

He underlined the paramount importance the government is directing to the energy, infrastructure, housing and land and maritime transport sectors, being key engines for the transformational development drive the country is embracing across all state sectors.

