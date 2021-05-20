UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Energy Minister Heads UAE's Delegation To World Economic Forum Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 01:00 PM

Energy Minister heads UAE's delegation to World Economic Forum meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, heads the UAE delegation participating in the ministerial meeting on the initiative "Clean Skies for tomorrow", organised by the World Economic Forum virtually, in the presence of Robert Courts, UK Minister for Aviation, Maritime & Security.

The UAE’s participation in this meeting highlights its leadership role in climate change issues in general and reducing emissions in the aviation sector - through the use of sustainable energy and low-carbon energy - in particular.

The meeting reiterates the UAE's support for global initiatives that aspire to find innovative solutions to reduce the negative environmental impact of climate, including in the field of sustainable energy, and its support to the UK government for the upcoming meetings of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) UN climate change conference set to take place in Glasgow in November.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Glasgow United Kingdom Colombian Peso November Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.95 a barrel ..

26 minutes ago

Japan's core private-sector machinery orders rise ..

3 minutes ago

Ford unveils its first all-electric pickup truck

10 minutes ago

EU working on Tunisian, Libyan migrant deals: offi ..

10 minutes ago

17 shops sealed, eight held over corona SoPs viola ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan inches towards autarky in energy sector w ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.