ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, heads the UAE delegation participating in the ministerial meeting on the initiative "Clean Skies for tomorrow", organised by the World Economic Forum virtually, in the presence of Robert Courts, UK Minister for Aviation, Maritime & Security.

The UAE’s participation in this meeting highlights its leadership role in climate change issues in general and reducing emissions in the aviation sector - through the use of sustainable energy and low-carbon energy - in particular.

The meeting reiterates the UAE's support for global initiatives that aspire to find innovative solutions to reduce the negative environmental impact of climate, including in the field of sustainable energy, and its support to the UK government for the upcoming meetings of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) UN climate change conference set to take place in Glasgow in November.