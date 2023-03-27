England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WORLD CAPITALS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) England extended their formidable start by beating Ukraine 2-0 in the second round of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, which saw Italy grab a 2-0 over Malta.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both etched their Names on the score board to lead England to the top of Group 3 with six points.

Meanwhile, Portugal cruised by Luxembourg with six goals to nil, as Captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to lead his national team to victory.

Other matches in the second round saw Slovakia beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0, Iceland beat Liechtenstein 7-0, Kazakhstan beat Denmark 3-2, Slovenia beat San Marino 2-0, and Finland beat North Ireland 1-0.