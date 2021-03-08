ENOC achieves AED86.9 million in cumulative savings through innovation programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) ENOC Group announced AED86.9 million in cumulative savings from the implementation of innovative ideas submitted by its employees on the لroup’s innovation programme.

Since its inception in 2012, the group’s innovation programme has received 3,824 suggestions and implemented 332 ideas, which contributed to the group’s significant financial savings.

In 2020 alone, ENOC employees submitted 661 suggestions to the scheme. The group implemented 88 of these ideas, which is a 52 percent increase compared to 2019. The implementation of employees’ suggestions generated a 10 percent increase in savings compared to 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "The UAE has always taken pride in its ability to cultivate innovation and creativity and foster knowledge exchange; all of which are factors that played an immense role in driving the country’s development.

As such, the UAE ranks 35 in the 2020 Global Innovation Index, and continues to excel in tertiary education, Information and communication technologies, general infrastructure, and innovative products and services.

"Our employees have been inspired by our nation’s zeal as they continue to contribute to ENOC’s success to enhance business and operational excellence despite the challenges we faced last year."

Some of the implemented ideas this year contributed to energy and power savings, a reduction in operational and maintenance costs and enhancing efficiencies across the group’s operations.

The innovation programme is established on a hybrid structure involving Subject Matter Experts and Enablers from the businesses and support departments who ensure that a fair and objective assessment and evaluation is conducted of the submitted ideas.