ENOC Completes Construction Of Its Expo 2020 Dubai Pavilion

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:45 PM

ENOC completes construction of its Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) ENOC Group today announced that the construction of its pavilion at Expo 2020 has been completed.

The state-of-the-art pavilion under the theme of ‘Reimagine Energy,’ occupies a plot of approximately 2,060 m2 and comprises five distinct structures.

The pavilion was built using 700 tonnes of steel to minimise waste and environmental impact, and to promote environmental sustainability. The use of steel in the construction of the pavilion will also allow for further reuse of the pavilion buildings and return the site to its original state when Expo concludes in 2022.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC, said, "As the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, we are presenting an innovative and fully immersive experience at our pavilion that challenges the conventional understanding of energy and offers inspiring insights on how we can all come together and collectively think about what will shape the future of energy.

"

Taking visitors on a journey that showcases the role of energy in our past, present and future, the pavilion will open new windows of engagement on the evolution of the sector.

The architectural theme of the pavilion draws on the design of oil storage tanks with five distinct structures, including four ‘houses’ taking visitors on a multi-sensory journey through four narratives: Discovery – what energy is; Harness – what energy enables; Collaborate – what energy needs; and Reimagine – what energy promises.

