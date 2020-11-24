ENOC eyes expansion in marine sector, says Group CEO

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) DUBAI, 24th November 2020 (WAM) - ENOC Group is seeking new horizons and avenues for expansion opportunities, revealed its CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Falasi said: "We are looking to further expand into the marine sector by launching additional marine stations in tune with the growing demand for marine fuel products. We are planning to launch an additional two marine stations next year. More details will be shared closer to date. Dubai benefits from its strategic geopolitical position and the forward-thinking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai."

According to Al Falasi, marine transport plays a key role in the economy of Dubai owing to the growth of free zones, logistics, trade, travel and tourism sector.

"We are absolutely positive about the growth of the sector, especially with Dubai having ranked as one of the world’s top 10 maritime capitals in 2019, and the tremendous potential for growth in this sector. With the growth in domestic tourism, especially in the marine-leisure sector, and the rise of marine station requirements, ENOC Group has opened a new marine station in Umm Suqeim. This station will serve to the rising demand for fuel of our marine customers."

Another new marine station, he continued, will be located at Dubai Harbour, an integrated lifestyle development set by the Arabian Gulf with one of the region’s largest berthing facilities, highlighting the need for meeting marine fuel requirements. The station will be operational next month.

"With the launch of our two marine stations, we will have six marine stations across the UAE. ENOC Group already operates marine service stations in Dubai International Marine Club, Fujairah, Dubai Abra, and Hamriyah Market. Our aim is to help support the UAE government and showcase the nation as a global hub for innovation and technology. We go great length to ensure international standards of technology and sustainability."

The marine station in Umm Sequim is equipped with underground fuel tanks, double fuel dispensers and two-reel hoses.

It also includes a prefabricated structure featuring a ZOOM convenience store along with the control room. The entire Umm Sequim station covers a wide area of 8,595 square feet.

The marine station at Dubai Harbour is equipped with two 50-metre long pontoons in the sea and has six fuel dispensers. It is fed through underground fuel tanks and also has a ZOOM C-store offering a wide variety of food and beverages to the visitors. The Dubai Harbour station is four times the size of our Umm Sequim station with a massive area of 37,690 sq. ft.

The service stations designed by ENOC Group follow international compliance and regulations.

Both the marine service stations also include innovative technologies to enhance energy efficiency with features such as Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air-conditioning to cut down the utilisation of power by as much as 35 per cent. It is equipped with LED lighting helping to achieve 50 per cent reduction in energy intensity.

Additionally, the marine stations have a vapour recovery unit to capture displaced vapours emerging when fuel is delivered into the tank; high-efficacy LED signages and solar deck lighting on the pontoons.

"We are offering convenience to commercial and individual boat and yacht-owners. As a wholly-owned National Oil Company, ENOC Group will continue to support the government to serve the nation. Both traditional abraj and modern boats are customers," said Al Falasi.

"ENOC Group offers a wide variety of fuel to cater to a large number of customers across the UAE. We deliver high quality fuels such as Special ULG 95 and Super ULG 98 in the motor gasoline category, and Diesel Gas Oil 10PPM."

As a leading integrated international energy player operating across the value chain and the Official Integrated Energy partner of EXPO Dubai, ENOC Group’s aim is to support the UAE’s expansion vision by building a robust fuel retail infrastructure needed in the run up to the event next year.