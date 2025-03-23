ENOC Group Achieves AED395 Million In Energy Efficiency Savings Over Decade
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 10:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) ENOC Group recorded remarkable success in energy reduction through comprehensive Energy & Resource Management (E&RM) activities across its operations.
Driving resilience through sustainable economic growth, the Group saved AED395 million in total energy from 2014 to 2024, mitigating 703,840 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.
As part of its long-term commitment to environmental responsibility, ENOC joined millions around the world in observing Earth Hour 2025, switching off non-essential lights at its headquarters, operational facilities, and service stations on March 22nd from 8.30PM to 9.30PM.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, “Earth Hour is a powerful reminder of the urgency for collective action to ensure tangible results in combating environmental challenges. ENOC Group remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting sustainable development initiatives and raising awareness about optimising energy consumption in the UAE and beyond.”
In 2024, ENOC business units achieved substantial savings through targeted energy efficiency initiatives. ENOC Processing Company (EPCL) spearheaded these efforts, saving AED 2,314,669 through various energy and resource management initiatives.
The Retail unit made a significant contribution with the implementation of key projects such as the integration of Solar PV LED Lights in the Retail Operations Management & AutoPro sites, resulting in a combined saving of AED 3,115,294. ENOC’s Corporate Real Estate (CRE), and Emirates Gas further contributed to the Group's success, respectively achieving savings of AED 539,448 and AED 139,409.
ENOC's commitment to sustainability is evident in its portfolio of successful initiatives spanning water conservation, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. These include Solar PV implementation across facilities, LED lighting installation throughout operations, and advanced water management solutions.
ENOC prioritises high quality green procurement standards that help significantly reduce energy demand and minimise emissions across the supply chain These achievements align with ENOC's broader sustainability strategy and demonstrate the Group's proactive approach to resource management and environmental protection.
Recent Stories
ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appoint ..
Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM
Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pak ..
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..
UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade4 minutes ago
-
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues Emiri decree appointing Chairperson of A ..4 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, dusty weather with rain likely tomorrow: NCM35 minutes ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed honours sponsors, partners of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament35 minutes ago
-
Chinese premier pledges further opening up amid rising global uncertainties1 hour ago
-
OIC condemns terrorist attack in Niger3 hours ago
-
UAE among nations with lowest tuberculosis rates4 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders organises interfaith Iftar for religious leaders in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Dubai Future Foundation opens applications for Dubai Future Experts Programme5 hours ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan5 hours ago
-
41 killed, 61 wounded in Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip5 hours ago
-
‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect communities: Dr. Abdul ..6 hours ago