ENOC Group achieves AED395 million in energy efficiency savings over decade

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) ENOC Group recorded remarkable success in energy reduction through comprehensive Energy & Resource Management (E&RM) activities across its operations.

Driving resilience through sustainable economic growth, the Group saved AED395 million in total energy from 2014 to 2024, mitigating 703,840 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of its long-term commitment to environmental responsibility, ENOC joined millions around the world in observing Earth Hour 2025, switching off non-essential lights at its headquarters, operational facilities, and service stations on March 22nd from 8.30PM to 9.30PM.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, “Earth Hour is a powerful reminder of the urgency for collective action to ensure tangible results in combating environmental challenges. ENOC Group remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting sustainable development initiatives and raising awareness about optimising energy consumption in the UAE and beyond.”

In 2024, ENOC business units achieved substantial savings through targeted energy efficiency initiatives. ENOC Processing Company (EPCL) spearheaded these efforts, saving AED 2,314,669 through various energy and resource management initiatives.

The Retail unit made a significant contribution with the implementation of key projects such as the integration of Solar PV LED Lights in the Retail Operations Management & AutoPro sites, resulting in a combined saving of AED 3,115,294. ENOC’s Corporate Real Estate (CRE), and Emirates Gas further contributed to the Group's success, respectively achieving savings of AED 539,448 and AED 139,409.

ENOC's commitment to sustainability is evident in its portfolio of successful initiatives spanning water conservation, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. These include Solar PV implementation across facilities, LED lighting installation throughout operations, and advanced water management solutions.

ENOC prioritises high quality green procurement standards that help significantly reduce energy demand and minimise emissions across the supply chain These achievements align with ENOC's broader sustainability strategy and demonstrate the Group's proactive approach to resource management and environmental protection.