ENOC Group, Air Chateau Ink Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement At Dubai Air Show

Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:15 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) ENOC Group, the official integrated energy partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today signed an agreement with Air Chateau, a helicopter service provider offering charter and transportation services. The announcement was made during a signing ceremony at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

The agreement was signed by Farid Al Bastaki on behalf of ENOC Group, and Dr Samir Mohamed, Founder & Chairman, Air Chateau International DWC LLC, with the presence of Burhan Al Hashemi, Managing Director, Commercial & International Sales at ENOC. Through this agreement, ENOC Group will fuel up to 30 helicopters airport per day.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: "We are proud to announce our tie up with Air Chateau to provide fuel to up to 30 helicopters daily. The agreement with Air Chateau now extends our services beyond airport boundaries and proves our capability to provide customized service to customers. This agreement underlines our commitment to contribute to the UAE’s ambitions of being a key player in the aviation sector. The Dubai Airshow is a strategic industry platform that provides us with an opportunity to highlight our continuously growing capabilities in the jet fuel business.

By collaborating with other key players and providing the best possible services to facilitate the continued growth of the market, we continue to emphasise our position in the market as both an industry champion and a global partner."

Dr Samir Mohamed, Founder & Chairman, Air Chateau International DWC LLC, commented: "Our Mission is to create an Ecosystem for Helicopters in Dubai specially and UAE in general, and we are delighted to have this partnership with ENOC in order to make this mission accomplished successfully."

ENOC Aviation, the specialised aviation fuels division of ENOC, is a leading marketer and supplier of jet fuel in UAE since 1995 and is the chosen fuel and service provider of Air Chateau.

With a proven track record of growth within the UAE and internationally, ENOC Aviation's current supply network spans over 200 airports across 21 countries.

ENOC Aviation provides more than 37% of Dubai International Airport’s jet fuel requirements, through its two pipelines connected to its storage terminals in Jebel Ali Air Chateau is a leading helicopter services provider offering charter and transportation services to tourists, high net worth individuals and air ambulances.

