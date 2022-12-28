UrduPoint.com

ENOC Group Awarded British Safety Council's ‘Sword Of Honour’ For 2nd Time

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 03:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2022) ENOC Group announced that it was awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ by British Safety Council for the second time; one of 94 organisations worldwide to have received this recognition.

In addition, the Group completed a best practice Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit by British Safety Council demonstrating its commitment towards the continual improvement of its health and safety management systems.

The Group underwent a comprehensive, quantified, and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, “As health and safety continues to remain our top priority, it is an honour to once again be recognised by the British Safety Council for our excellence in managing health and safety risks at work. It is a testament to our commitment towards implementing health, safety and environment best practices, which has been an integral part of our culture.

Mike Robinson, CEO of British Safety Council, said, “The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and wellbeing. ENOC Group should be very proud of this achievement.”

To compete for the Sword of Honour, an organisation must achieve a maximum five stars in the British Safety Council’s health and safety and environmental management audit scheme. British Safety Council 5 Star audit is a rigorous audit done at the site and is based on a model specific to British Safety Council’s standards.

