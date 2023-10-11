ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contribution to international energy flows at 11th Energy Markets Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2023) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, the 11th Energy Markets Forum in Fujairah recognised Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group with ‘New Silk Road CEO of the Year Awards 2023’ for his continued contribution to international energy flows under the refining category.

Presented by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Port Authority, at its sixth edition, the awards celebrate pioneering industry leaders who are spearheading the transformation of energy markets across the ancient trading route connecting Asia with the middle East & Africa.

Assessed for their performance under impact, leadership and partnership, innovative thinking and long-term vision, winners were selected by a specialised international committee.

Accepting the award, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC Group, commented, “It is an honour to receive the ‘New Silk Road CEO of the Year Award’, which is a testament to the Group’s continued efforts to meet the growing demands for reliable, secure, and sustainable energy locally and internationally.

This is not a personal achievement; it is a truly collaborative effort from the entire Group who continue to support and deliver on our commitments to transforming the energy sector. As a leading integrated global energy player, we, at ENOC Group, will continue to focus on driving sustainable value in the energy sector in the years ahead.”

As a key contributor to the advancement of the energy sector, ENOC is committed to implementing sustainable practices, digitisation, and innovation across its operations.

The Group received numerous recognitions in recent years for its efforts in driving sustainable value in the energy sector including the Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability for the fifth consecutive year in 2022 as well as the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry CSR Label Award for the 11th consecutive year.

