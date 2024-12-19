- Home
- Middle East
- ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike infrastructure in UAE
ENOC Group, Drive Terra Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionise E-bike Infrastructure In UAE
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) DUBAI, 19th December, 2024 (WAM) – ENOC Group partnered with Drive Terra (TERRA), a company dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology, to deploy battery swapping stations across the UAE.
The initiative significantly advances sustainable energy solutions and reinforces both parties' commitment to a greener future for the region. The partnership aims to actively contribute to the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative by creating one of the region's largest battery swapping networks.
The network will accelerate e-bike adoption, setting a new benchmark for sustainable battery swapping infrastructure in the UAE and reinforcing the nation's commitment to a sustainable future.
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “We are delighted to partner with Drive Terra to advance sustainable and innovative smart transportation solutions.
The deployment of the battery swapping stations significantly advances sustainable last-mile delivery, benefiting communities and contributing to global sustainability efforts.”
"Our collaboration with ENOC is an exciting step toward transforming the EV landscape in the MENA region," stated Husam Zammar, TERRA's Founder. "We developed MENA's leading solution for battery swapping services and 2024 has been a milestone year for TERRA, highlighted by our strategic partnership with ENOC.”
This partnership embodies ENOC and Drive Terra's shared vision for a more sustainable future in the MENA region. This Batteries-as-a-Service model simplifies the e-bike experience, eliminating the hurdles of high battery costs, lengthy charging times, and range limitations.
Recent Stories
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..
Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day reception
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre
China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..
US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human
More Stories From Middle East
-
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike infrastructure in UAE3 minutes ago
-
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects18 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup33 minutes ago
-
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal48 minutes ago
-
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points48 minutes ago
-
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points1 hour ago
-
'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone in CBUAE's success jo ..1 hour ago
-
Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day reception1 hour ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department2 hours ago
-
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre2 hours ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to throne2 hours ago
-
UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup2 hours ago