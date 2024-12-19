ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike infrastructure in UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) DUBAI, 19th December, 2024 (WAM) – ENOC Group partnered with Drive Terra (TERRA), a company dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology, to deploy battery swapping stations across the UAE.

The initiative significantly advances sustainable energy solutions and reinforces both parties' commitment to a greener future for the region. The partnership aims to actively contribute to the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative by creating one of the region's largest battery swapping networks.

The network will accelerate e-bike adoption, setting a new benchmark for sustainable battery swapping infrastructure in the UAE and reinforcing the nation's commitment to a sustainable future.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “We are delighted to partner with Drive Terra to advance sustainable and innovative smart transportation solutions.

The deployment of the battery swapping stations significantly advances sustainable last-mile delivery, benefiting communities and contributing to global sustainability efforts.”

"Our collaboration with ENOC is an exciting step toward transforming the EV landscape in the MENA region," stated Husam Zammar, TERRA's Founder. "We developed MENA's leading solution for battery swapping services and 2024 has been a milestone year for TERRA, highlighted by our strategic partnership with ENOC.”

This partnership embodies ENOC and Drive Terra's shared vision for a more sustainable future in the MENA region. This Batteries-as-a-Service model simplifies the e-bike experience, eliminating the hurdles of high battery costs, lengthy charging times, and range limitations.