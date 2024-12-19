Open Menu

ENOC Group, Drive Terra Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionise E-bike Infrastructure In UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 01:30 AM

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike infrastructure in UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) DUBAI, 19th December, 2024 (WAM) – ENOC Group partnered with Drive Terra (TERRA), a company dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology, to deploy battery swapping stations across the UAE.

The initiative significantly advances sustainable energy solutions and reinforces both parties' commitment to a greener future for the region. The partnership aims to actively contribute to the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative by creating one of the region's largest battery swapping networks.

The network will accelerate e-bike adoption, setting a new benchmark for sustainable battery swapping infrastructure in the UAE and reinforcing the nation's commitment to a sustainable future.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “We are delighted to partner with Drive Terra to advance sustainable and innovative smart transportation solutions.

The deployment of the battery swapping stations significantly advances sustainable last-mile delivery, benefiting communities and contributing to global sustainability efforts.”

"Our collaboration with ENOC is an exciting step toward transforming the EV landscape in the MENA region," stated Husam Zammar, TERRA's Founder. "We developed MENA's leading solution for battery swapping services and 2024 has been a milestone year for TERRA, highlighted by our strategic partnership with ENOC.”

This partnership embodies ENOC and Drive Terra's shared vision for a more sustainable future in the MENA region. This Batteries-as-a-Service model simplifies the e-bike experience, eliminating the hurdles of high battery costs, lengthy charging times, and range limitations.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Dubai Company Vehicle December

Recent Stories

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

3 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 prop ..

ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects

18 minutes ago
 Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental C ..

Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup

33 minutes ago
 DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $ ..

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal

48 minutes ago
 CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

48 minutes ago
 Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percen ..

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

1 hour ago
'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence ..

'Winning Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award significant milestone i ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day ..

Saqr Ghabash attends Qatari Embassy's National Day reception

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Tes ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre

2 hours ago
 China playing key role in development, prosperity ..

China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..

2 hours ago
 US reports first severe case of bird flu in a huma ..

US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East