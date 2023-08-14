ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable future during ENOC Youth Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) In recognition of International Youth Day, ENOC Group hosted its first ever ENOC Youth Week, a week-long event dedicated to empowering the Group’s dynamic young workforce who have been a key contributor to the energy sector and its future.

Organised by the ENOC Youth Council, the first edition of ENOC Youth Week witnessed a series of thought-provoking discussions and workshops engaging and encouraging youth towards UAE’s clean energy goals. Interacting with and hearing from ENOC experts, participants were involved in panel discussions, which focused on important themes such as entrepreneurship and innovation, digital transformation, leadership and empowerment, and wellness.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, “The youth are not only partners of today’s global society but are also integral to our future.

Remarkably, young Arabs consider the UAE to be a model nation according to the Arab Youth Survey, which is a testament to the country’s wise leadership who continue to empower the youth towards a more sustainable future. As the energy sector evolves at a rapid pace, we, at ENOC Group, remain committed to nurturing young talent through a series of workshops and events, which will help us in achieving the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.”

The ENOC Youth Week witnessed participation from 250+ employees across the week-long initiative. Participants were provided with certification of attendance and gifts/vouchers/etc. The different sessions took place at, Emirates Towers, UNBOX Bay Square and Movenpick Oud Metha.