Open Menu

ENOC Group Empowers Youth Towards More Sustainable Future During ENOC Youth Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 11:00 PM

ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable future during ENOC Youth Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2023) In recognition of International Youth Day, ENOC Group hosted its first ever ENOC Youth Week, a week-long event dedicated to empowering the Group’s dynamic young workforce who have been a key contributor to the energy sector and its future.

Organised by the ENOC Youth Council, the first edition of ENOC Youth Week witnessed a series of thought-provoking discussions and workshops engaging and encouraging youth towards UAE’s clean energy goals. Interacting with and hearing from ENOC experts, participants were involved in panel discussions, which focused on important themes such as entrepreneurship and innovation, digital transformation, leadership and empowerment, and wellness.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, “The youth are not only partners of today’s global society but are also integral to our future.

Remarkably, young Arabs consider the UAE to be a model nation according to the Arab Youth Survey, which is a testament to the country’s wise leadership who continue to empower the youth towards a more sustainable future. As the energy sector evolves at a rapid pace, we, at ENOC Group, remain committed to nurturing young talent through a series of workshops and events, which will help us in achieving the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.”

The ENOC Youth Week witnessed participation from 250+ employees across the week-long initiative. Participants were provided with certification of attendance and gifts/vouchers/etc. The different sessions took place at, Emirates Towers, UNBOX Bay Square and Movenpick Oud Metha.

Related Topics

Hearing UAE Young Event From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Commissioner Larkana address 76th Independence Day ..

Commissioner Larkana address 76th Independence Day functions

23 minutes ago
 Nationalist activists to join mainstream politics

Nationalist activists to join mainstream politics

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Independence Day celebrated in Netherla ..

Pakistan's Independence Day celebrated in Netherlands

23 minutes ago
 Nawabshah Press club celebrates Independence Day

Nawabshah Press club celebrates Independence Day

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship arrives at Port Rashid Marina t ..

Pakistan Navy Ship arrives at Port Rashid Marina to Mark Independence Day Celebr ..

47 minutes ago
 Dr AQ Khan School & College celebrates Independenc ..

Dr AQ Khan School & College celebrates Independence Day with patriotic spirit

25 minutes ago
14th August: A day of national pride, tribute to f ..

14th August: A day of national pride, tribute to founders of Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 CONSULATE GENERAL OF PAKISTAN DUBAI CELEBRATES 76 ..

CONSULATE GENERAL OF PAKISTAN DUBAI CELEBRATES 76 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

51 minutes ago
 Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Embassy of Pakistan ..

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi

51 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic pa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic partnership over phone

53 minutes ago
 Independence day celebrated at Besant Hall

Independence day celebrated at Besant Hall

41 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated with zeal and national ..

Independence Day celebrated with zeal and national spirit in Larkana Division

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East