ENOC Group, GoAir Ink Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement

Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:45 PM

ENOC Group, GoAir ink aviation fuel supply agreement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) ENOC Group and GoAir of India have signed aviation fuel supply agreement. Through which, ENOC will provide the Indian budget carrier with jet fuel supply at the Dubai International Airport for their fleet of commercial aeroplanes.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "ENOC has been fuelling the aviation industry’s growth locally in the UAE since 1995 and has always had a close association with Dubai Airports. Today, and with Dubai’s strategic location and impressive airport connectivity, we hope to play a role in realising the Emirate’s vision in becoming the middle East aviation hub."

Harjinder Singh Bhasin, Vice President - Airports, GoAir said, "GoAir is extremely happy to partner with Dubai-based ENOC and I’m confident that this partnership will provide GoAir with a larger footprint in the MENA region by virtue of ENOC being the largest supplier.

After a track-record of significant growth and success in the UAE, ENOC further expanded its network and currently covers more than 200 airports across 25 countries, supplying more than 3 million US gallons (USGs) of jet fuel to a diversified portfolio of carriers in the UAE and internationally, with more than 300 fuellings each day.

The Group’s international aviation presence was established in 2002 and has since provided jet fuel to over 100 customers across airports in the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and Europe.

"Our partnership with GoAir is one that we are proud of and are pleased to play a role to enable their operations in Dubai," added Al Falasi.

