UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ENOC Group, Japan’s Idemitsu To Strengthen Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

ENOC Group, Japan’s Idemitsu to strengthen cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) ENOC Group has announced the signing of an agreement with Japan's Idemitsu for the supply and distribution of lubricants in the UAE and neighbouring countries.

The agreement enables ENOC to produce lubricants for Idemitsu and its customers such as the original equipment manufacturer, OEM, for Toyota, in addition to managing the supply and distribution of lubricants. Ensuring a seamless production, supply and service, the lubricants will be blended at ENOC’s state-of-the-art ENOC Lubricant and Grease Manufacturing Plant, ELOMP.

Commenting on the announcement, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group, said, "The agreement with Idemitsu further underlines our strength in the lubricants business, expanding our range, and scaling up our manufacturing competencies. This is an ideal fit to Dubai’s Industrial Strategy to promote local manufacturing. We take pride in the Group’s capabilities to produce products and services of the highest quality, adhering to all international safety and quality standards. Our agreement with Idemitsu is a testament of the trust and confidence instilled by our partners in our ability to efficiently execute operations and serve our growing customer base across 60 markets."

One of the single largest plants in volume capacity in the middle East and North Africa region, ELOMP Fujairah features a fully automated blending facility that enables the production of a full range of lubricants and greases for a comprehensive application line.

Ganesan Mahadevan, General Manager of Idemitsu Lube Middle East and Africa, said, "Our partnership with ENOC marks a key milestone in our presence in the region and we look forward to continue our expansion plans in the in Middle East and Africa. We are proud to receive Mr. Masashi Yokomura, Executive Officer on this great occasion to attend the signing ceremony with ENOC."

Supporting the Group's commitment to offering customers best-in-class products and services and a comprehensive after-sales programme incorporating analytical studies, the facility also houses a fully-equipped quality control laboratory that specialises in lubricant testing; including testing of incoming base oils, additives and chemicals, testing of fresh lubricants and grease and testing of used lubricants. This on-site laboratory carries ISO 17025:2005 certification. In addition, ELOMP has recently earned its accreditation for IATF 16949, for their ability to deliver excellence in products and services and compliance to produce OEM products.

Related Topics

Africa Business UAE Dubai Japan Middle East Market All Agreement Toyota

Recent Stories

Lions eat youth in Lahore's Safari park

1 hour ago

Turkey arrests 9 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

46 seconds ago

West Indies opt to bowl in second Sri Lanka ODI

47 seconds ago

Kuwait reports new coronavirus cases, takes count ..

49 seconds ago

DC directs PHE to complete under construction Slud ..

51 seconds ago

Delhi Chief Minister Urges Indian Government to Se ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.