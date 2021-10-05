ENOC Group joins forces with Etihad ESCO for greater sustainability

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) As part of its sustainability roadmap, ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, extended its partnership with Etihad ESCO, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), to enhance energy saving across its operations in the UAE.

Announced at WETEX, the partnership extension will enable ENOC to equip 10 of its old generation service stations with improved conditioning, automated lighting, and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, with an expected decrease of 40 percent of its energy consumption in these stations over the next seven years.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said, "Sustainability is an integral part of our Group’s DNA. We have been working consistently to deliver sustainable value and industry-leading performance for all our stakeholders.

"Etihad ESCO is a leader in energy efficiency and the extension of this partnership is a statement to our mutual commitment towards supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to help generate 75 percent Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2050.

"

Faisal Al Raisi, COO and Acting CEO of Etihad Energy Services, said, "Making Dubai one of the most sustainable cities in the world is a mission we are proud to contribute to. ENOC have always been committed to becoming more sustainable and reducing their energy consumption. As a leader in energy efficiency, we are delighted to support ENOC to make their service stations more sustainable."

Expected to be delivered by the end of 2022, this project comes as an extension of a 2017 pilot agreement between ENOC and Etihad ESCO, where the latter successfully refurbished an old generation ENOC service station within energy conservation measures , achieving an impressive 35 percent saving since implementation.