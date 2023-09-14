Open Menu

ENOC Group Launches New Service Station In Al Ain

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ENOC Group launches new service station in Al Ain

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2023) ENOC Group announced the launch of its latest service station located in Mbazzarah Al Khadra, Al Ain. The new station will offer customers accessible and convenient refuelling services.

The Group’s newest service station brings the total number of stations across the UAE to 191.

The new service station is designed to cater to the fuelling needs of residents at Mbazzarah Al Khadra and motorists driving towards Wadi Adventure, Jabal Al Hafeet, and E95 from Al Ain.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, “ENOC Group’s latest station will cater to the fuelling needs of commuters within Al Ain’s eastern border and beyond, and is part of our commitment to fulfilling the UAE’s energy needs with safe and sustainable fuelling options.

The opening of our latest service station is in line with our plans to expand our retail footprint in the region to better serve people and the wider community. The service station is strategically located and will cater to the needs of residents and businesses in the emirate.”

In line with NFPA global safety standards, the fuel system has been designed to have the maximum allowed and safe flow rate to reduce refuelling time. The service station features full retail automation and modern construction standards and is equipped with CCTV surveillance and automatic number plate detection cameras to ensure the highest levels of security.

