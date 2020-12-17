ENOC Group opens new service station in Ajman

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) ENOC Group on Thursday announced the opening of its new service station in Al Tallah Road in Ajman. This brings the total number of ENOC’s service stations to four in Ajman and 148 across the UAE.

Al Tallah road is densely populated and is also a key route that leads to the E311 highway. The new service station will cater to the residents in Ajman as well as the commuters who travel to neighbouring emirates.

The new service station is equipped with five bridge canopies, 10 multimedia fuel dispensers and five fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons. It is also powered with stage two vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while the fuel is stored into storage tanks and during refuelling of vehicles. It is powered with a fully automated fuel system with auto tank gauging as well as an electronic leak detection system.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "As we conclude the year 2020, we remain committed to develop robust retail infrastructure and support the government’s aspirations towards the next 50 years under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This is reflected in our expansion plans across Dubai, Ajman and Northern Emirates. The new service station in Ajman is a testament to our efforts to support the economic growth of the Emirate; ensuring a steady and uninterrupted fuel supply to residents and commuters."

Built in accordance with global best practices in the retail fuel industry, the station is built with complete retail automation and modern construction standards and is compliant with Ajman Municipality green standards.