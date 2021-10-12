UrduPoint.com

ENOC Group Opens New Service Station In Dubai South Near Expo 2020 Dubai Site

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) ENOC Group has announced the opening of a new service station in Dubai South, an urban master development focused on the aviation and logistics ecosystem, in close proximity to the Expo 2020 Dubai site. This takes the total number of ENOC service stations to 156 across the UAE.

The new service station will cater to residents and motorists in the area and for those travelling to the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Built with a bridged canopy comprising of 5 dispenser islands with 10 dispensers, ENOC’s new service station is equipped with six fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons, as well as an electric vehicle charging station.

With a total area of 108,145.91 sq ft, the station includes a prayer room, a newly designed ZOOM convenience store with attached drive through facility, and Pronto, offering freshly baked foods, also with car wash and Autopro facilities.

The station also includes a state-of-the-art new food court.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said, "As the wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, we are committed to building the infrastructure of our country to fulfil the energy needs of residents and visitors. As we welcome visitors for world’s greatest show – Expo 2020 Dubai, we will continue to support the growth of the city by expanding our retail presence to provide best in class services to our customers."

To enhance sustainability measures at the service station, the lighting and illumination do not require any maintenance. Low voltage LED lights with a life span of 50,000 hours ensure safety against electrical and fire hazards and reduce energy intensity by 50 percent.

