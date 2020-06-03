ENOC Group opens new service station in Dubai Investment Park

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) ENOC Group has announced the opening of a new service station in Dubai Investment Park, DIP, which will cater to the industrial and residential area located on route E77. This brings the total number of ENOC service stations to 145.

Route E77 connects highways E611 and E311, as well as Dubai Investment Park Two, handling a significant amount of daily commuter traffic, as well as being one of the main access routes to the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "Our main focus is to continuously expand our retail network in key locations across the country to ensure that we provide accessible service stations to meet demand for fuel. Opening a service station in DIP underlines our focus on serving an area with a significant residential and industrial footprint to fulfil our mandate to provide uninterrupted fuel for our customers.

"

The new DIP service station is aligned with global best practices in the retail fuel industry; featuring fully automated and construction standards, with CCTV surveillance as well as automatic number plate detection cameras to ensure high security.

All modern payment methods: including VIP, NOL and Dubai Now are accepted at the service station. Additionally, customers can pay via ENOCPay, a cashless, cardless payment platform for both fuel and non-fuel products, allowing them to make payments safely and in compliance with social distancing guidelines.