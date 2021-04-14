ENOC Group opens two new service stations in Sharjah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) ENOC Group has announced the opening of two new service stations in Sharjah, bringing the total number of ENOC’s service stations to seven in Sharjah and 152 across the UAE.

Located in Muzairah and Homa in Sharjah, the service stations are part of the 12 stations scheduled for completion in Sharjah by the end of the year to meet the increasing demand for fuel and automotive services in the Emirate.

Spread over 5447.25 sq.m., the Muzairah service station is equipped with five bridge canopies, 8 multimedia fuel dispensers and five fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons.

The service station located in Homa is equipped with five bridge canopies, ten multimedia fuel dispensers and five fuel tanks with a capacity of 15,000 imperial gallons.

Both stations are built with stage two vapour recovery systems to reduce emissions while the fuel is decanted into storage tanks and during refueling of vehicles. They have fully automated fuel systems with auto tank gauging as well as electronic leak detection system.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO ENOC, said, "Our growing network of stations further underlines our goal to meet the energy requirements of the nation. Our continued expansion in Sharjah is a testament to our commitment to the UAE and its people to ensure convenient access to fuel as well as automotive and retail services."

Both service stations have been built according to global best practices and in compliance with Sharjah Municipality green standards.