ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribute marine lubricants in Spain

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) ENOC Group announced a partnership with Dynamic Fuels to become the official distributor of ENOC’s marine lubricants in Spain.

Under the agreement, Dynamic Fuels will market and distribute ENOC Group’s wide range of marine lubricants’ product portfolio in the country, specifically in the ports of Las Palmas, Gibraltar and Algeciras, the largest in Spain.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "Maritime and shipping sectors in Europe are crucial for the growth and success of its trade operations, contributing significantly to its GDP and employment rates. In addition, an estimated 90 percent of global trade is transported through shipping; making it a vital component to world trade."

He added, "The ports of Algeciras, Las Palmas and Gibraltar are transhipment hubs that provide convenient access throughout the greater Mediterranean region and connect with distant ports in America and the Far East region; providing more coverage and reach for our products globally."

ENOC Group’s marine lubricants are customised for all vessel types. With the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, 2020 Regulations requiring 0.

5 per cent emissions from marine vessels, ENOC Group sees further growth for its high-end lubricants in the region.

Adrián Solares, General Manager from Dynamic Fuels, said, "With this agreement Dynamic Fuels gives a step ahead in the strategy of continuous growth and improvement of the services provided to our clients. Starting this important project with ENOC not only will increase the service we can provide to our clients but will help us strengthen the presence of our partners in two of the main Bunker and Husbandry hubs in the world as Gibraltar Strait and Canary Islands."

With this collaboration, ENOC Group will have the capabilities to offer its marine lubricants portfolio, and further expand its presence internationally to achieve plans to reach customers in over 900 ports.

Dynamic Fuels will also have easy access to ENOC Group’s highly skilled technical expertise in the marine sector.

ENOC Group has been in the lubricants industry since 1993 operating across the middle East, Indian Subcontinent, South & Central Asia and Africa.