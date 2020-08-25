UrduPoint.com
ENOC Group Recognised For Clean Energy Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:45 PM

ENOC Group recognised for clean energy efforts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2020) ENOC Group recently won the coveted 2020 Energy Management Insight Award by Clean Energy Ministerial, a global forum of 25 countries and the European Commission designed to promote sustainable policies and programmes to advance clean energy.

ENOC Group was recognised for the implementation of ISO 50001, a global standard to better manage retail operations energy use from energy policies, design, procurement, maintenance and daily operations. ENOC Group highlighted the successful integration of energy resource management into various business systems to better manage resources, sustain achieved savings, and continuously improve energy performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "As a wholly-owned entity by the Government of Dubai and an integrated player operating across the energy value chain, our efforts are aligned with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25 percent to 50 percent by 2050 and reduce carbon footprint of power generation by 70 percent.

Our commitment to enhance energy efficiency and resource is a testament of our efforts towards a better and sustainable tomorrow."

Energy efficiency is a core element of ENOC Group and is a huge part of the Group’s day-to-day operations. The Group has launched various initiatives such as the utilisation of photovoltaic solar panels at more than 22 service stations, vapor recovery systems, installing LED lights and signage, and incorporating programmable thermostat and variable refrigerant flow in air conditioning.

