ENOC Group Records 12 Million Cashless Transactions In UAE

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) ENOC Group has recorded 12 million cashless transactions in the first five months of this year, in a move towards encouraging cashless payments, one of the key pillars of the UAE Vision 2021.

The group recorded an increase in cashless transactions when compared to cash payments during the same period.

More than 5 million cashless transactions were recorded through ENOC Vehicle Identification Pass, VIP, the group’s contactless payment service for individuals and corporate customers. Additionally, over 5 million cashless transactions were facilitated via debit and credit cards.

Customers also used ENOC Select Card to make 1.38 million cashless transactions. In addition, more than 15,000 cashless transactions were paid through ENOCPay, while Dubai Smart Government enabled an additional 26,118 cashless transactions.

Commenting on the achievement, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "Driving the growth of a digital economy in the UAE is of immense importance. The growth of cashless transactions across our retail operations underpins our commitment to supporting the nation’s smart infrastructure and, especially during these challenging times; ensure the safety of our customers and employees. We will continue to support the UAE government’s vison and drive to encourage cashless transactions."

To further enhance the safety and security of its stakeholders, ENOC Group continue to urge its customers to use ENOCPay to refuel their vehicles. ENOC has also introduced a diverse portfolio of cashless payment options for customers, including NOL cards, Dubai Now app, Apple pay and samsung Pay.

