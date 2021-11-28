UrduPoint.com

ENOC Group Records Robust Performance In First Year Of Partnership With Japan’s Idemitsu

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 08:45 PM

ENOC Group records robust performance in first year of partnership with Japan’s Idemitsu

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) ENOC Group, the official integrated energy partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, announced the results of its successful partnership with Japan’s Idemitsu for the supply and distribution of lubricants to the Japanese company’s customers in the UAE and the wider region.

In the first year, ENOC Group recorded strong growth in sales volumes and plans to achieve a five-fold growth in sales volume through further expanding its geographical reach to cover in Jordan, Kuwait, Yemen, Sudan, Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan by end of 2021.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said: "Our successful partnership with Idemitsu underlines the Group’s strong competencies in the lubricants business. We offer products of the highest quality while adhering to all international safety and quality standards. It also highlights the trust and confidence instilled by our partners in our ability to seamlessly produce, supply and distribute lubricants to serve customers in the UAE and beyond.

"

Ensuring a seamless production, supply and service, the lubricants are blended at ENOC’s state-of-the-art ENOC Lubricant and Grease Manufacturing Plant (ELOMP) in Fujairah. One of the single largest plants in the region, ELOMP features a fully automated blending facility that enables the production of a full range of lubricants and greases for a comprehensive application line.

In 2020, ENOC signed an agreement with the Japanese conglomerate to produce, distribute and manage the supply of lubricants for Idemitsu and Japanese OEM clients.

Idemitsu, established in 1911, is a 110-year-old Japanese conglomerate that provides petroleum, lubricants, petrochemicals renewable energy, agri-bio business and resource development, and has a strong global presence driven by innovative products and best-in-class services.

Related Topics

Business Yemen UAE Kuwait Dubai Company Uzbekistan Ethiopia Tajikistan Japan Sudan Ghana Nigeria 2020 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavili ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

3 hours ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t ..

US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t exist now: American business ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.