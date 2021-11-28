ENOC Group records robust performance in first year of partnership with Japan’s Idemitsu

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) ENOC Group, the official integrated energy partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, announced the results of its successful partnership with Japan’s Idemitsu for the supply and distribution of lubricants to the Japanese company’s customers in the UAE and the wider region.

In the first year, ENOC Group recorded strong growth in sales volumes and plans to achieve a five-fold growth in sales volume through further expanding its geographical reach to cover in Jordan, Kuwait, Yemen, Sudan, Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan by end of 2021.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said: "Our successful partnership with Idemitsu underlines the Group’s strong competencies in the lubricants business. We offer products of the highest quality while adhering to all international safety and quality standards. It also highlights the trust and confidence instilled by our partners in our ability to seamlessly produce, supply and distribute lubricants to serve customers in the UAE and beyond.

"

Ensuring a seamless production, supply and service, the lubricants are blended at ENOC’s state-of-the-art ENOC Lubricant and Grease Manufacturing Plant (ELOMP) in Fujairah. One of the single largest plants in the region, ELOMP features a fully automated blending facility that enables the production of a full range of lubricants and greases for a comprehensive application line.

In 2020, ENOC signed an agreement with the Japanese conglomerate to produce, distribute and manage the supply of lubricants for Idemitsu and Japanese OEM clients.

Idemitsu, established in 1911, is a 110-year-old Japanese conglomerate that provides petroleum, lubricants, petrochemicals renewable energy, agri-bio business and resource development, and has a strong global presence driven by innovative products and best-in-class services.