ENOC Group, RTA Collaborate To Use Green Hydrogen In Mobility
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 06:03 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) ENOC Group and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have signed a trial agreement to explore the feasibility of green hydrogen-powered mobility solutions in Dubai to drive the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and support the development of the UAE's green hydrogen economy,
The agreement was signed at ENOC Group Headquarters by Burhan Al Hashemi, Managing Director of ENOC Commercial and International Sales, and Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer of The Public Transport Agency (PTA) at RTA, and witnessed by Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC.
Under the agreement, ENOC Group will supply green hydrogen fuel to RTA's hydrogen-powered city buses. ENOC will also provide technical support and data on green hydrogen refuelling to assist RTA in conducting a comprehensive feasibility study.
Both parties are committed to upholding the highest safety and operational standards throughout the project.
Al Falasi said, "Green hydrogen represents a compelling alternative to traditional energy sources, and as the UAE is focused on developing a hydrogen economy, we are proud to be at the forefront of its adoption in the UAE."
For his part, Bahrozyan stated that the agreement is an important step towards expanding cooperation between RTA and ENOC Group in using green hydrogen to operate RTA's transportation means, including public buses and marine transport, to make them more sustainable and environmentally friendly.
Green hydrogen, produced by the electrolysis of water using renewable electricity such as solar and wind, emits zero carbon dioxide (CO2) during production. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and diversifying energy sources, green hydrogen increases the driving range of vehicles.
Recent Stories
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project
Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering
More Stories From Middle East
-
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward3 minutes ago
-
Austrian archaeologists uncover 25,000-year-old mammoth hunting site3 minutes ago
-
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility3 minutes ago
-
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm3 minutes ago
-
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums in UK3 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media3 minutes ago
-
UAE marks International Day of Happiness4 minutes ago
-
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait4 minutes ago
-
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote sustainability4 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project4 minutes ago