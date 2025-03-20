ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) ENOC Group and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have signed a trial agreement to explore the feasibility of green hydrogen-powered mobility solutions in Dubai to drive the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and support the development of the UAE's green hydrogen economy,

The agreement was signed at ENOC Group Headquarters by Burhan Al Hashemi, Managing Director of ENOC Commercial and International Sales, and Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, Chief Executive Officer of The Public Transport Agency (PTA) at RTA, and witnessed by Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC.

Under the agreement, ENOC Group will supply green hydrogen fuel to RTA's hydrogen-powered city buses. ENOC will also provide technical support and data on green hydrogen refuelling to assist RTA in conducting a comprehensive feasibility study.

Both parties are committed to upholding the highest safety and operational standards throughout the project.

Al Falasi said, "Green hydrogen represents a compelling alternative to traditional energy sources, and as the UAE is focused on developing a hydrogen economy, we are proud to be at the forefront of its adoption in the UAE."

For his part, Bahrozyan stated that the agreement is an important step towards expanding cooperation between RTA and ENOC Group in using green hydrogen to operate RTA's transportation means, including public buses and marine transport, to make them more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Green hydrogen, produced by the electrolysis of water using renewable electricity such as solar and wind, emits zero carbon dioxide (CO2) during production. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and diversifying energy sources, green hydrogen increases the driving range of vehicles.

