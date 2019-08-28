UrduPoint.com
ENOC Group Signs Agreement With Greece's IMS Oil To Supply Marine Lubricants And Tankers

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

ENOC Group signs agreement with Greece's IMS Oil to supply marine lubricants and tankers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) ENOC Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IMS Oil Trading, an international trading operator in Greece to exclusively supply lubricants for up to 16 product tankers at IMS Oil’s Fujairah and Singapore ports. The partnership also expands ENOC’s marine lubricants supply network to over 110 ports in 23 countries across the world.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC, said, "We continuously aspire to further expand our local, regional and international presence and are excited about the opportunities this presents for the Group. Our agreement with IMS Oil trading Ltd, marks a bold move to expand our operations. We pride ourselves for being a trusted and reliable partner to our stakeholders in the marine industry and hope that our agreement with IMS Oil is a testament to the quality of our products and services.

"

ENOC Group supplies lubricants to a wide range of marine vessels such as offshore supply boats, container liners, tankers, navy and coastguard ships, using a network of transport options including road tanker trucks and pipelines. It also provides a diverse portfolio of lubricants and greases that are designed for applications in many sectors including, industrial, marine, heavy duty diesel engines and commercial use. ENOC’s marine lubricants are available in 23 countries across the middle East, Africa, South East Asia, and the Indian Subcontinent.

