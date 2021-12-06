ENOC Group to open 14 compact stations in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) DUBAI, 5th December 2021 (WAM) - ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today announced its partnership with Nakheel to open 14 compact stations across Dubai. The first compact station out of the 14 stations opened at Dragon Mart 2 earlier this month. The compact stations will offer customers accessible and convenient refuelling services.

Dragon Mart’s compact station is designed to cater to residents living across nearby residential communities like International City as well as visitors to Dragon Mart. The compact station is equipped with eight dispensers, allowing for fuelling on both sides of the station, offering Special 95, Super 98 and Diesel, and a vending machine. With a capacity of 90,000L, the compact station will be able to fuel 1,200 vehicles per day.

As part of the partnership with Nakheel, ENOC Group plans to open 14 compact stations across Nakheel’s iconic projects in Dubai. The next compact station to be opened will be in International City with plans to open by Q2 of 2022. By Q3 of 2022, the Group plans to open 5 more compact stations in Dubai with the remaining 7 to be launched across additional locations by 2023.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: "As the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, we are committed to fulfilling the country’s energy needs with smart, sustainable and safe fuelling options which cater to the needs of our customers and the country’s growing population. The latest compact station has witnessed success during the pilot phase and our partnership with Nakheel will enable us to replicate the same concept across Dubai based on residential needs and demands across the Emirate.

"

Omar Khoory, Chief Assets Officer, Nakheel said: "We are excited to be forging such a forward-looking partnership with ENOC, as we introduce 14 sustainable, efficient and safe compact stations, with the first launch taking place in Dragon Mart, a key retail attraction and the second due to open in International City, one of the largest residential hubs. At Nakheel, we constantly strive to find new ways to enhance the services that are connected to our malls and the opening of the ENOC station is a testament to our efforts to deliver convenience to both our retailers and customers."

Dragon Mart’s compact station is equipped with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels and will deploy technologies that contribute to enhancing energy efficiency, such as the Vapour Recovery System - a process that enables the recovery of 70 per cent gasoline vapour emissions. The compact station is also designed with a fuel tank set up above the ground, which facilitates the ease of setting up and re-assembly if required. The double wall design and build of the tanks is certified to the highest international UL Listed safety standards.

The compact station deploys a number of best HSE practices to enhance safety measures, such as the installation of overfill prevention valve, audible alarm, pressure vacuum vents, and emergency vents for the inner and outer wall. Customers can use different methods of payment including ENOCPay, ViP, and Dubai Now.