UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ENOC Group Urges Customers To Use ENOCPay App Across Retail Service Stations

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 01:30 PM

ENOC Group urges customers to use ENOCPay App across retail service stations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) ENOC Group has urged customers to make use of the safety offered by ENOCPay, its cashless and cardless payment platform accepted across all its retail service stations in the UAE, in line with the UAE government’s efforts to maintain social distancing following the COVID-19 pandemic, With ENOCPay, customers can refuel with zero contact with machines or fuel attendants from their car. Without handling physical card or cash payment options, customers can use the App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play to make all payments – including at ZOOM stores, the company said on Tuesday.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC Group, commented, "Safeguarding the health of our customers and staff has always been our utmost priority.

We encourage all our customers to use ENOCPay to minimise unnecessary contact for the safety of the nation. We place the highest importance on health and safety measures across our operations and we will continue to take all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of members of our community."

Customers are also urged to maintain a distance of at least 1.5 metres and making use of sanitisers available across all ZOOM stores.

In addition, Autopro has recently suspended vacuum bay services as a precautionary measure. Customers can obtain an external car wash or use the Autowash service.

Related Topics

Google UAE Company Car All From

Recent Stories

19 dead in southwest China forest fire

6 minutes ago

OIC Urges All Afghan Parties to Effect A Lasting C ..

12 minutes ago

43% of Pakistanis say they have not taken any prec ..

15 minutes ago

European stock markets extend gains

1 second ago

Kuwait announces recovery of one COVID-19 case

21 minutes ago

Germany Registers Over 4,600 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 ..

3 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.