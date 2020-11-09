UrduPoint.com
ENOC Launches Containerised Fuel Tanks For Companies And Commercial Sites

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) ENOC Group has launched containerised fuel storage tanks to meet the large-scale refuelling requirements for companies in the construction, mining and transportation sectors.

With a capacity to carry up to 41,000 litres of all fuel types including Diesel 10ppm, Biodiesel5, Gasoline Special 95, and Gasoline Super 98, the tanks can be installed at customers premises, which reduces transportation cost, requires minimum installation, and helps in improving and expanding operations in the long run.

These are above the ground tanks, enabling easy access for inspection, maintenance and cleaning. They come in two capacities of 25,000 litres and 41,000 litres.

The upgraded self-bunded containerised fuel tanks are built with the tanks held inside to protect against fuel leaks and spillages for the safety of operators and the surrounding environments.

"The new containerised fuel tanks have allowed us to redefine our approach to business, offering our customers the option to have a dedicated refuelling offering installed at their premises," said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC.

"We previously launched a compact station, a relocatable station that can be installed and dismantled within 30 days in residential communities, which has seen a huge success among customers in Arabian Ranches."

"We are now introducing a similar concept which is more cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and safer to use by companies and fleet operators," he added.

The new containerised tanks can be easily transported from one site to another and have the possibility of being installed in areas that are usually hard to access. They come with a tank gauge that helps keep track of the fuel level, a lockable filling point to prevent fuel theft, a fuel inspection hatch for ease of access to the tank and a warning system in the event of sudden drops in fuel levels.

