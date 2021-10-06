ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobility at WETEX

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE by ENOC Group, has partnered with Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA to showcase the future of mobility and sustainable urban transportation solutions, at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2021.

Daimler’s innovative electric truck - FUSO eCanter - will be moved to ENOC’s Service Station of the Future at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. eCanter is Japan's pioneering series-produced electric light-duty truck (LDT) and is an emission-free transportation solution, which is virtually noiseless.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, the Group CEO, ENOC, said, "At ENOC, sustainability is an integral part of our DNA, and we will continue to support the nation’s commitment to innovative approaches to sustainable development. Our partnership with Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA is an extension of our sustainable initiatives and resonates with our ‘reimagine energy’ vision for Expo 2020 Dubai, which seeks to be one of the most sustainable World Expos.

"

Kay-Wolf Ahlden, President and CEO of Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA, said, "The FUSO eCanter is our answer to the public’s need for a zero-emission, very quiet truck for inner-city distribution. It helps to solve the increasing noise and pollution problems in urban environments across the globe. With ample range and payload, it easily meets the inner-city short-range distribution requirements of our customers. It is great pleasure and honour to work together with ENOC Link on this special project showcasing our FUSO eCanter for the first time in the UAE and supporting the vision of the UAE for innovative and sustainable energy solutions."

This partnership has enabled ENOC Link to showcase the region's first fully electric light-duty truck which comes with various sustainability features including the Aluminum Tanker which is lighter by 30 percent than normal steel tankers, providing more efficiency. It is also equipped with the latest and most advanced metering solution which connects to the cloud for instant and continuous data transmission.