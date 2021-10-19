ENOC Link launches eLink station in Palm Jumeirah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE by ENOC Group, today announced the launch of its new and world-first eLink station on Palm Jumeirah.

The eLink Station is a mobile fuelling format that will offer residents and visitors to the community easy access and convenient fuelling services.

ENOC Link’s eLink Station is equipped with a 30,000-litre tank and can fuel up to four vehicles simultaneously, thereby cutting waiting times. The mobile station uses Formula 1 carbon fibre to design the "wings", which are lightweight and will give customers shade while fuelling. The station is also equipped with innovative digital systems.

The mobile station will offer consumers a reliable supply of Special 95 and Super 98 at the same price as retail fuel stations.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said, "As a national oil company, we are dedicated to fulfilling the fuelling needs of UAE residents. Customers today look for easy and accessible services, and our futuristic eLink station has been designed to offer them reliable, safe and convenient access. We realised there was a gap that needed bridging, so we launched our world-first eLink station to meet the growing demand for Palm Jumeirah residents and community visitors. The new initiative is a testament of our commitment to supporting the UAE’s digital transformation strategy and we will continue to work towards introducing innovative digital solutions to meet customer expectations."