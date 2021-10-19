UrduPoint.com

ENOC Link Launches ELink Station In Palm Jumeirah

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

ENOC Link launches eLink station in Palm Jumeirah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) ENOC Link, the digital mobile fuel delivery service for businesses in the UAE by ENOC Group, today announced the launch of its new and world-first eLink station on Palm Jumeirah.

The eLink Station is a mobile fuelling format that will offer residents and visitors to the community easy access and convenient fuelling services.

ENOC Link’s eLink Station is equipped with a 30,000-litre tank and can fuel up to four vehicles simultaneously, thereby cutting waiting times. The mobile station uses Formula 1 carbon fibre to design the "wings", which are lightweight and will give customers shade while fuelling. The station is also equipped with innovative digital systems.

The mobile station will offer consumers a reliable supply of Special 95 and Super 98 at the same price as retail fuel stations.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said, "As a national oil company, we are dedicated to fulfilling the fuelling needs of UAE residents. Customers today look for easy and accessible services, and our futuristic eLink station has been designed to offer them reliable, safe and convenient access. We realised there was a gap that needed bridging, so we launched our world-first eLink station to meet the growing demand for Palm Jumeirah residents and community visitors. The new initiative is a testament of our commitment to supporting the UAE’s digital transformation strategy and we will continue to work towards introducing innovative digital solutions to meet customer expectations."

Related Topics

Mobile UAE Company Oil Vehicles Palm Jumeirah Same Price Tank

Recent Stories

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

46 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

1 hour ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

1 hour ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

2 hours ago
 ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and soluti ..

ADJD’s innovative digital initiatives and solutions showcased at GITEX 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.