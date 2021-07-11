ENOC Misr partners with Misr Petroleum to blend lubricants in Egypt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) ENOC Misr, a joint venture between Proserv. Egypt Group and the UAE’s Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), has signed an agreement with Misr Petroleum to blend and fill lubricants locally at Misr Petroleum’s plant.

With this three-year partnership, ENOC Misr will blend lubricants in Egypt, which will contribute to significant operational efficiencies and ensure a continuous product supply in the market; adhering to ENOC’s high standards and commitment to excellence, according to a company statement on Sunday.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "The Egyptian economy has been able to mitigate the negative ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic; demonstrating its agility and resilience as the country continues to drive investments in critical infrastructure and employment opportunities. These factors instil confidence to invest in projects that serve the manufacturing and industrial sectors in Egypt and bolster our presence.

He added that the partnership with Misr Petroleum – for oil blending and filling operations – will support ENOC Misr to grow and expand its operations and meet the demand for lubricants.

It will also ensure seamless production and supply, and immensely contribute to significant cost savings.

With an annual production capacity of 150,000 to 180,000 tonnes, Misr Petroleum uses the finest types of base oils with international standards. It also sources the latest additives from world-renowned additive suppliers to achieve the required performance levels for lubricating oils. The oil mixing facility uses the latest mixing and filling control systems.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ahmed Hashem Abouelamaim, Vice Chairman of the board of Directors and Managing Director, delegate of ENOC Egypt, and Mohamed Shaaban, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Misr Petroleum.

Misr Petroleum owns the largest oil analysis laboratory in Egypt. It also owns and operates more than 1,500 petrol and diesel car fuel stations in Egypt.

ENOC’s products are distributed in over 60 Markets in the middle East, Indian Subcontinent, South & Central Asia and Africa.