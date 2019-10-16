ENOC now fueling in Sharjah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) ENOC Group has recently opened three service stations in Sharjah, as part of its accelerated plans to expand its retail network by 30 stations across the emirate over the next two years.

The expansion of ENOC’s service station network in Sharjah is a critical component of the Group’s long-term strategic objective to strengthen its retail presence across the UAE with 191 stations in the country by 2021.

Located in the densely populated areas of Al Nahda, Sharjah Industrial Area 3 and Al Yarmook, the service stations mark the Group’s first three stations out of five scheduled for completion in 2019 to meet Sharjah residents demand for fuel and automotive services.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, said, "As a national energy player, it is our mandate to build and establish the infrastructure required to provide an uninterrupted supply of fuel to all our customers across the UAE. Our expansion plans in Sharjah is an integral component of our strategy and is in line with our commitment to offer the communities we serve convenient access to fuel as well as automotive and retail services.

"

Spread across an estimated 3,000 sq.ft respectively, all three service stations are fully equipped with four multimedia fuel dispensers, multiple fuel tanks as well as Zoom convenience stores. Integrated digital wall displays are installed on the forecourt columns and at the ZOOM entrances, enabling customers to receive information on the latest offers and promotions available at the service stations. In addition the service station located in Al Yarmook includes a Tasjeel centre for vehicle testing and registration.

The Al Nahda station caters to large residential communities around the Dubai-Sharjah border, the closest being Al Taawun and Al Mamzar, while the Al Yarmook station is accessible to nearby communities like Al Musalla and Al Manakh, Al Fayha to the east as well as Bu Daniq and Abu Shagara areas to the south of Al Yarmook. By 2019 end, the Group plans to open two additional service stations in Al Weshah and Al Khan.