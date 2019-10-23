UrduPoint.com
ENOC Opens New Service Station In Al Warqa’a

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:30 PM

ENOC opens new service station in Al Warqa'a

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, on Wednesday announced the opening of its 131st service station in Dubai in Al Warqa’a.

The service station will serve the customers living within the vicinity of Al Warqa’a, and will include a number of retail offerings, including ZOOM, Pronto, and a drive-thru Popeyes.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "The opening of our new service station highlights our commitment to strengthen our retail presence across the UAE. Our goal is to expand our network to 191 service stations in the lead up to Expo 2020 Dubai, which will significantly add to the ease of customers to access their fuel and convenience-store requirements.

"

To harness solar power, the station has Photovoltaic solar panels on the roof of the canopy, which can generate 150 KwH of energy on an ideal day. This marks the Group’s 17th solar-powered service station.

The service station is equipped with eight new generation fuel dispensers, and four fuel tanks to ensure a consistent supply of fuel. It also has one electric vehicle charging station.

