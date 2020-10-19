UrduPoint.com
ENOC Opens Two Marine Service Stations In Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) ENOC Group has announced it recently opened a new marine station in Umm Suqeim, and will open a second station at Dubai Harbour, an integrated lifestyle development set by the Arabian Gulf, in November, marking ENOC’s sixth marine station in the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "Dubai has a vibrant marine transportation sector, including the traditional ‘Abras’ and boats by the Roads & Transport Authority as well as private owners. The opening of our new marine service stations underlines our commitment to meet residents and visitors of Dubai’s demand for fuel; while enhancing UAE's rich maritime heritage. We will add to the convenience of boat- and yacht-owners with our new marine service station."

The marine station located in Umm Suqeim is equipped with underground fuel tanks, two fuel dispensers and two reel hoses, as well as a prefabricated structure featuring a ZOOM convenience store and the control room.

The entire station is set on an area of 8,595 square feet.

The marine station at Dubai Harbor, scheduled to open in November is equipped with two 50-metre long pontoons in the sea and has six fuel dispensers, fed through underground fuel tanks in addition to a ZOOM convenience store. The entire station is set on an area of 37,690 square feet.

With its futuristic design, both marine service stations also include innovative technologies to enhance energy efficiency; with features such as Variable Refrigerant Flow air-conditioning to cut down electricity use by as much as 35 percent and LED lighting that helps to achieve 50 percent reduction in use of energy. The stations also has a vapour recovery unit, high-efficacy LED signages and solar deck lighting on the pontoons.

ENOC Group currently operates marine service stations located in Dubai International Marine Club, Jumeirah 3, Dubai Abra, and Hamriyah Market.

