ENOC pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai offers visitors inspiring insights about energy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today announced that the construction of its pavilion at Expo 2020 has been completed.

The state-of-the-art pavilion under the theme of ‘Reimagine Energy,’ has been constructed to meet sustainability and design standards put forward by the Expo 2020 team, integrating legacy into the build plan by focusing on local and recyclable materials.

ENOC’s pavilion is built with in line with best industry practices to enhance sustainability and conserve energy consumption.

Taking visitors on an inspiring journey that showcases the role of energy in the past, present and future, the pavilion will open new windows of engagement on the evolution of the sector. A tour of the pavilion will offer visitors 51 minutes of unprecedented experiences that draw on the many facets of the overarching theme, ‘Reimagine Energy.

’ Visitors will be able to discover best-in-class integrated energy solutions that will leave a meaningful impact long after Expo 2020 Dubai closes its doors."

The ENOC Pavilion will also feature a dedicated space for government and industry stakeholders to engage in finding answers to the industry’s unanswered questions.

From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will be an endless journey of discovery as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – harness their collective power to change the world for the better. The first World Expo to take place in the middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region will showcase the greatest innovations, breakthroughs and ideas from around the planet, enabling action towards a brighter future under its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.