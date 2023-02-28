UrduPoint.com

ENOC Wins Basketball’s Title Of 4th Labour Sports Tournament

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ENOC wins basketball’s title of 4th Labour Sports Tournament

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) ENOC Team has won the 4th Labour Sports Tournament basketball competition, which is being held with the remarkable participation of 20,000 labourers from different companies working in the Emirate of Dubai.

The tournament, scheduled to conclude on 31st March 2023, is organised by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Police, and the Positive Soul Initiative under the title “Their Happiness is Our Goal”.

Participants in the Tournament compete in 11 sports competitions: kabaddi, football, basketball, volleyball, badminton, arm wrestling, yoga, tug of war, cricket, road race and swimming.

ENOC beat Juton Paints 61 – 27 in the final match of the basketball competition to win 1st place. Crown Plaza Hotel – Jumeira gained 3rd place, and Emrill came 4th.

In individual titles, Mustafa Shandi from ENOC Team was honoured as the best player in the competition, while Auristo of Crown Plaza Hotel was awarded as the best-emerging player.

The basketball competition was held with 180 players, representing 12 teams from different companies, and it took place at the ENOC's labour accommodation in Al Quoz Industrial Area.

Winners of the first places, besides holders of the individual titles, were honoured by Abdulla Al-Shukri, Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, and DSC’s Representative.

The other competitions of the Labour Sports Tournament will continue throughout the upcoming weeks. The swimming competition will be organised on 12th March at Dubai Municipality Club in Al-Jaddaf. The cricket two competition will be launched on 23rd March at the Cricket Stadium in Jebel Ali.

The competitions of the Labor Sports Tournament are organised every Sunday at six locations: Jebel Ali, Al-Quoz, Al-Jaddaf, DP World, DUTCO and Dulsco.

The Labour Sports Tournament is sponsored by DP World, Dubai Holding, DUTCO, Dulsco, Landmark, World Security and Taqdeer Award.

Related Topics

Cricket Football World Police Sports Kabaddi Badminton Hotel Dubai Road March Sunday From Best Race Allied Rental Modarba Labour

Recent Stories

UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empow ..

UAE Press commends country&#039;s strides in empowering People of Determination

6 minutes ago
 Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands witho ..

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential s ..

Sharjah has four UNESCO World Heritage potential sites

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th February 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated wi ..

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated with Disability conference

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.