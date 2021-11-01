UrduPoint.com

ENOC’s Service Station Of The Future Awarded LEED Platinum Certification

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:00 PM

ENOC’s Service Station of the Future awarded LEED Platinum certification

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) ENOC Group, the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, today earned recognition for its Service Station of the Future as the first project in the middle East to achieve a LEED Safety First: Cleaning and Disinfecting Your Space, Pilot Credit by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

To achieve this credit, ENOC was required to create a policy and implement procedures that followed green cleaning best practices that supported a healthy indoor environment and worker safety. In addition to product considerations, the credit also mandated procedures and training for cleaning personnel and occupant education, ensuring occupant and visitor safety against COVID-19.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group, said, "This is a prestigious recognition for us and a testament of our HSE best practices. Health, safety and environment is an integral part of our organisational culture and a core value that is deeply ingrained across the various facets of our operations. Sustainability, energy efficiency, operational and cost efficiency along with HSE were the key considerations while designing the service station of the future. All COVID-19 safety measures are being followed at the service station to ensure the safety and well-being of all the visitors.

Ensuring the health and safety of our employees, customers and stakeholders is and will continue to be a top priority for us."

"ENOC’s pursuit of sustainable, resilient construction resulted in the world’s first LEED Platinum certified retail fuel station under LEED v4 BD+C, which is an enormous achievement in its own right and sets the tone for green building leadership in the Middle East," said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of USGBC, GBCI and Arc. "But ENOC also chose to meet the moment by achieving a LEED Safety First pilot credit. This important step bolsters precautions against COVID-19, ensuring healthy people in healthy places during COVID-19 and far beyond."

This is followed by the LEED v4 BD+C Platinum Certification that ENOC’s Service Station of Future was awarded earlier this year for its strong focus on renewable energy, water efficiency, energy savings, and reduction in CO2 emissions, making it the first service station in the world to obtain this certification.

The certificate was presented to Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director of ENOC Retail by the USGBC’s representative, Deepthy K B, Regional Director of Market Development from GBCI Middle East Markets during a ceremony held at ENOC Group’s headquarters.

