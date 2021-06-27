UrduPoint.com
Enrolment At Dubai’s Private Schools Up 3.9% Since September 2020: KHDA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) today announced that student enrolment at Dubai’s private schools has increased by 10,000 students, having gained 3.9 percent since September 2020, according to its latest data report on private education in Dubai.

For the first time since schools re-opened in September, more students – 52 percent - are engaging in face-to-face learning than in distance learning.

"Parents have always had the choice of distance or face-to-face learning for their children. It’s great to see that parents have placed their confidence and trust in schools and that the government’s safety protocols continue to be rigorously implemented. It’s also great that students are able to spend time with their friends and teachers in person every day," said Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA.

KHDA also said that as many as 97 percent of eligible school staff have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

The report also includes new data on early childhood education in Dubai, which is expected to help improve the growth and quality of the sector in the months and years to come.

The latest figures include the number of early childhood centres (ECCs) in Dubai, along with the number of students and their teachers.

As of June 2021, there were more than 10,000 children attending 169 private early childhood centres in Dubai, also referred to as nurseries or early learning centres. Eight additional early childhood centres are expected to open by the end of 2021.

Dr. Al Karam added, "The first five years of our lives form the foundation for the kind of adults we will become. High-quality early childhood education and care is crucial to creating a happy and healthy population, as well as a dynamic and future-focused Dubai. By gathering and sharing data on this sector, we hope to give it greater visibility and encourage even more growth. We’re grateful to all the centres we’ve worked with so far, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with them for the benefit of our youngest children and their families in Dubai."

More Stories From Middle East

