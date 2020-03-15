UrduPoint.com
Entertainment Destinations Temporarily Closed In Ajman On Coronavirus Concerns

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in Ajman on coronavirus concerns

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) The Ajman Department of Economic Development and Ajman Tourism Development Department have directed entertainment destinations in the emirate to temporarily suspend operations effective Sunday, March 15th, until the end of the month, as part of the precautionary measures taken nationwide to curb the proliferation of the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak.

In a joint circular issued today, the two departments said inspection campaigns will be carried out across movie theatres and videogame centres and lounges in the emirate to ensure compliance.

