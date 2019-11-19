UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Entrepreneurship And Regional Integration Transforming Africa’s Economic Landscape: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

Entrepreneurship and regional integration transforming Africa’s economic landscape: Experts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) Sessions on the second day of the Global Business Forum Africa 2019 in Dubai put the spotlight on the potential impact of the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, on trade and investment in Africa, and the important role of entrepreneurs in driving the growth and development of the continent.

During a one-on-one session, Fadi Ghandour, Executive Chairman, Wamda, spoke to Peter Njonjo, Co-Founder and CEO of Kenya-based Twiga Foods. Sharing his entrepreneurial journey and success story, Njonjo revealed how he identified a market need to improve agribusiness value chains as consumers in the country were overspending on food, while farmers found themselves dealing with too many retailers. His B2B platform, connecting farmers directly with retailers, found a way to lower costs and enhance food quality.

Following the conversation, a session titled "Creating One Africa – Eliminating Barriers to Business" saw industry experts assess the impact of the AfCFTA on trade, investment and the ease of doing business in Africa.

Commenting on the AfCFTA and Africa’s shift towards regional integration, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary-General, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Switzerland, said, "We are starting to see African countries do away with visas.

Previously, Africans did not facilitate Africans travelling, but this unlocks service potential. Now, 21 countries have e-visas and visas on arrival, such as the UAE. The rest of the world is building walls; Africa is building bridges."

Stephen Karingi, Director, Regional Integration and Trade Division, UN Economic Commission for Africa, Ethiopia, said that the Rwandan President has driven the reform committee of the African Union during his tenure as chair of the organisation. When taking over as chair of the African Union in January, South African President, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, should drive the services agenda, as this area offers a lot of potential for African economies, Karingi explained.

Admassu Tadesse, President and CEO, Trade and Development Bank, said that for Africa, the last decade has been unprecedented in terms of growth. He explained that the continent is seeing more cross-border investment than ever before.

Lastly, Nadya Abdulla Kamali, CEO, Dubai Customs World, said Africa can play an important role in Dubai’s Silk Road Strategy and benefit from the changing dynamics in global trade.

Organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, GBF Africa 2019 was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World United Nations Business UAE Dubai Bank Rashid Ethiopia Switzerland Chamber January 2019 Market Commerce From Industry Silk Road

Recent Stories

Prominent businessmen to be granted Golden Residen ..

4 minutes ago

We didn't go to and from Islamabad without purpose ..

8 minutes ago

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons DIGP in mis ..

3 minutes ago

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Presidential Spokesman Expands on Yandex's ..

3 minutes ago

No threat, criticism can deter NAB from performing ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.