Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those receiving negative Covid-19 test within 48 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with the Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Police, have announced that entering Abu Dhabi emirate is permitted for all those who have received negative test results within the previous 48 hours.

Results must be shown via the AlHosn App or text message from any hospital or any screening centre in the UAE that is affiliated to the National Screening Programme. The movement of mail and all types of goods is exempted.

The public must continue to adhere to all precautionary measures, including wearing masks and observing physical distancing inside vehicles. Entry of non-Abu Dhabi-based workers is still prohibited.

This follows continued positive outcomes in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the emirate.