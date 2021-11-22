Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi Digital services now available on TAMM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) As part of its digital transformation, all the digital services of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) are now available on the TAMM portal and app.

This move comes in alignment with the Abu Dhabi government vision of being the first country in the region to provide all government services on a unified digital platform.

TAMM is a one stop shop for all Abu Dhabi government services launched by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and it is designed to reduce pressure on consumers so that they do not have to visit government facilities for any service.

Currently, there are nine main EAD digital services available on the TAMM portal and app including Recreational and Commercial Fishing Licenses, Licenses for Aquaculture and Permits for Native Trees Plantation and Translocation.

This is in addition to Environmental Licencing of Groundwater Wells Drilling and Use, Development and Infrastructure Projects, Industrial Facilities, and the Registration of a Consultancy Office. Furthermore, available is the Commercial Establishments Licenses under which Environmental Licensing for Commercial Facilities, Animal Production Farms and Hazardous Materials Stores are all merged under one service.

Saoud Salem Alneyadi, Director of Customer Happiness at EAD said: "We at EAD always strive to achieve the Abu Dhabi government vision, and we have taken pro-active steps to ensure that all our digital services are available on the main Abu Dhabi government digital gateway, TAMM. By accessing the TAMM portal and app, users will no longer need to visit any government facility and can conserve the environment due to all services being paperless – contributing to the sustainable development of the emirate of Abu Dhabi."

Alneyadi added: "We currently have nine main services on TAMM and as we continue to move forward, we will be consistently working towards the digitisation of our services to facilitate the lives of our stakeholders.

With the services at their fingertips, our customers will have access to rapid deployment, saving time and energy. We are profound believers in the power of modern and innovative technology tools across the environmental work that we undertake and being on TAMM is another example of this."

The Environmental Licensing of Groundwater Wells Drilling and Use services will allow users to issue and renew their ground water drilling licence, as well as apply for a licence to deepen the well.

Under the Permits for Native Trees Plantation and Translocation, users can request a permit for translocating and replanting for native trees. In addition, by accessing TAMM, users can register and classify an environmental consultancy office, as well as renew and modify the registration as well.

Furthermore, users can request a recreational weekly or annual fishing license, as well as renew or modify a commercial fishing license. This is in addition to requesting the transfer of a commercial fishing licence to another owner and request for the replacement of lost or damaged commercial fishing license. Similarly, another available service is the request for the renewal of an environmental permit for aquaculture.

EAD digital services on TAMM will also allow the application for a request for the renewal or modification of a development or infrastructure project environmental license.

On TAMM, EAD will also digitally offer the issuing, renewing and modification of the environmental licence for animal production farms alongside being able to issue, modify or renew an environmental licence for the storage of hazardous chemical materials under Commercial Licenses.

Finally, on TAMM, EAD customers will be able to issue an environmental licence to operate commercial and industrial facilities as well as renew or modify the licence.