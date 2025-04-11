Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in designated areas of emirate

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has issued a resolution specifying areas in the emirate where drilling of new groundwater wells is prohibited, supporting its regulation of the drilling of groundwater wells and reflecting its commitment to preserve groundwater reserves in Abu Dhabi emirate.

The resolution was developed by the agency, in coordination with relevant authorities in the emirate, under the authority of Law No. (5) of 2016 regulating groundwater in Abu Dhabi.

The law empowers the agency to designate prohibited areas and issue instructions, guidelines, and procedures to preserve groundwater quality and manage its consumption.

The provisions of the resolution apply to all groundwater wells within the areas specified. It specifies the drilling, maintenance, and deepening activities permitted in those areas, in addition to the well owner’s obligations to comply with the relevant requirements stipulated in the law and its executive regulations, including the requirements for issuing licences.

The issuance of the resolution comes within the framework of legislative system development related to the preservation of various environmental components in the emirate, including groundwater.

The resolution will contribute to addressing the potential negative environmental impacts that could arise from overconsumption, unsustainable practices related to the use of this water, and other activities.

EAD is working to implement the resolution’s requirements in the emirate in coordination and cooperation with strategic partners, based on systematic and organised procedures that will help achieve the resolution’s desired objectives.

