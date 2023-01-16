Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi recognises influential Green Business Network members

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) recognised 24 active Green business Network members at a recent ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

At the same event, EAD awarded the Green Industries Label to Corodex Industries and Bristol Fire Engineering Industries, enabling them to use it to market their products.

The gesture reflects the important role that corporations play in preserving the environment through the implementation of sustainable practices to reduce pollution, their commitment to raising awareness and contribution to environmental research and studies.

Notable organisations that were celebrated include the Department of Energy, Judicial Department, Department of Finance, Zoo & Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, General Authority of Civil Aviation, Musanada, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Aldar, Abu Dhabi Ports, and other organisations that have committed to achieving the goals of the Green Business Network initiative.

Last year, in line with this initiative, EAD collaborated with Abu Dhabi Ports Group on a community campaign known as “Clean Your Perimeter”. The purpose of the partnership was to promote sustainable waste management practices and reduce the consumption of single-use plastic materials in industrial facilities. The proposal proved successful, with six facilities across Abu Dhabi participating in 11 clean-up campaigns that collected over two tonnes of waste. There was also significant involvement from private sector companies, including Axis Engineering and Al Ghurair Steel.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of Information, Science and Environmental Awareness Management Sector, at EAD, said, “With the recognition of 24 Green Business Network members – and as we shift from monitoring companies’ compliance to positively influencing their eco-friendly decision-making – we are hopeful that more facilities will choose to join. This begins with changing the work culture in establishments to improve their environmental performance and empower employees to champion the environment.

”

“The industrial sector is a significant contributor to Abu Dhabi's economy. Encouraging sustainable practices in this sector will bring us closer to realising the Abu Dhabi Environmental Vision 2030 plan, which integrates the economic, social, and environmental aspects of sustainability to drive comprehensive sustainable development in the Emirate,” Baharoon added.

In 2022, the Agency launched the Green Industries Labelling Programme to foster supportive partnerships and to encourage and acknowledge the industrial sector's contributions to environmental protection. The programme was launched in line with the nature of Abu Dhabi's industrial sectors and the best global environmental practices. The programme is implemented by encouraging industrial establishments to find creative ways to control pollutants and urging them to implement eco-friendly practices, to increase the percentage of compliance with environmental and community protection.

Faisal Ali Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Environmental Quality Sector at EAD, commented, “Today we are pleased to award the Green Industries Label to Corodex Industries and Bristol Fire Engineering Industries, for their dedication to implement eco-friendly practices, as well as their strategy-based planning to minimise environmental impacts, which are key to achieving the UAE’s goal to achieve climate neutrality by the year 2050.”

These 24 organisations work to improve environmental performance, and they are part of a group of 92 Green Business Network members that continuously implement initiatives to promote environmental sustainability practices in the workplace.

The Green Business Network Programme was launched in 2019 by EAD as a platform for Abu Dhabi's public and private sectors to learn, share, and encourage eco-friendly workplace practices. The network works to improve and promote communication and collaboration among all members across all disciplines to best practices in relation to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.